McKee Paving will be completing the 2021 Street Improvements Project, which includes milling, paving, and crack sealing various streets within the City of Athens.
The following streets will be milled and paved as part of the project: North Blackburn Road, East Park Drive, First Street, Hocking Street, Moore Avenue, Oak Street, and Sunset Drive.
The contractor is scheduled to mill Oak Street and Hocking Street on Monday, July 26. Paving on Oak Street and Hocking Street is scheduled for July 30.
This schedule is subject to change in the event of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
One-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers; however, motorists are encouraged to avoid the work areas.
Parking on the street will not be allowed during the scheduled work. On street parking will be removed 24 hours in advance of work days. Please direct questions to the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
