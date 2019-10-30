NELSONVILLE — A Nelsonville-York High School student is being charged with delinquency after being recently filmed punching a classmate on the school bus.
A video of the incident was posted to Facebook and has received considerable attention, garnering more than 15,000 views in just a few days.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn confirmed to The Messenger the 17-year-old student faces a charge of juvenile delinquency. The student will appear in court next month. The case cannot be bound over to adult court because of it being a misdemeanor charge, Blackburn added.
The prosecutor’s office is also investigating separate incidents involving the student in question, Blackburn said. The student will appear in court in late November.
The Nelsonville Police Department confirmed in a Facebook post it too was investigating the matter.
The post asked those with videos “of this or any other altercations” to contact Sgt. John Meeks at johnwmeeks@cityofnelsonville.com.
