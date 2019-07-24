CHAUNCEY — A consultant was hired Tuesday by the Athens County Commissioners to do an environmental study for the first phase of the Chauncey bike path spur.
Lawhon & Associates of Columbus quoted a price of $11,000.
When completed, the spur will connect Chauncey to the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway.
In 2017, the Ohio Department of Transportation approved $1.5 million in Transportation Alternative Program funding for the first phase of extending the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway to Chauncey, which includes building a bridge over the Hocking River. Last year, a $224,780 Clean Ohio Trail Fund grant was awarded for the project.
Bob Eichenberg, a former Athens County planner who is filling in for the current planner (who is on leave), said the county can't access state money for project design until the environmental work is done.
He told the commissioners that Lawhon & Associates will basically perform two tasks. One is an ecological site assessment, the other is a survey to determine if there are mussels in the Hocking River at the proposed bridge site.
"The chances of finding them are probably slim, but there are mussel beds all over the Hocking," Eichenberg said. "And if they find them, I guess they have to catalogue each one individually and relocate it."
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's website, some types of mussels in Ohio are endangered in Athens County.
