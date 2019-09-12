The air conditioning is back on at The Plains Elementary, according to Supt. Tom Gibbs, a welcome relief to students and staff as September continues to be a warm month.
Gibbs confirmed the HVAC system at the school is “up and functional” in an email to The Messenger.
“It will take a couple of days to get the humidity back down due to our current weather,” the superintendent added.
The spotty air conditioning early in the school year has been a sore subject among some parents, who have aired concerns to social media and in calls to The Messenger.
The Plains Elementary is among the many schools within the Athens City School District that will be overhauled as part of a “Master Facilities Plan.”
The building is set to be renovated (including an addition) in 2021. It will become the district’s intermediate school for about 600 students between grades 4-6.
