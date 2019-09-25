The Athens Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting its annual banquet and meeting in collaboration with the Athens-Meigs Farm Bureau on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Athens Community Center.

An election will be conducted from 5:45-6:30 p.m. to select an individual to the Athens SWCD Board of Supervisors. A dinner will be then served, followed by award presentations to the Outstanding Cooperator of the Year and Conservation Educator of the Year.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children. Contact the SWCD office at 740-797-9686 by Oct. 10 to make banquet reservations.

