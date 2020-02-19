The Athens County Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC) will convene for its annual meeting on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Room 200 the Ohio University Innovation Center. The council will be reviewing the Tax Increment Finance information for 2020, information for the two Downtown Redevelopment Districts (DRDs) in Athens, and the Enterprise Zone tax abatement agreement for Athens Mold and Machine for 2019.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments