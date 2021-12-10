Effective Monday, Dec. 13, Athens Public Transit will be temporarily opening Line 5 during the holidays. Line 5 will be operating Dec. 13 through Jan. 7 on a modified schedule. The first stop will be at 9:32 a.m. at Mulberry, Baker Center and last drop-off will be at 5:26 p.m. at Mulberry, Baker Center.
A detailed schedule can be found at hapcap.org/athens-public-transit. Download the DoubleMap app to track the buses in real-time.
For more information about transportation changes, or any of HAPCAP’s programs, please call Rose Frech at 740-767-4500 or email rose.frech@hapcap.org
