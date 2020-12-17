Beginning Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, the Athens Public Transit system will implement the following changes until further notice:
- APT fixed route will eliminate all fares
- APT will suspend all Saturday service
- APT will suspend Line 5 (passengers who typically ride Line 5 should look to Line 6)
- APT will suspend Line 4 (passengers who typically ride Line 4 should look to Line 2 and 3)
- Line 7 will run once every two hours rather than once per hour
- Lines 3 will stop service at 7pm respectively
- Athens on Demand Transit will continue to operate as normal with standard fares and service schedule.
These changes are temporary, Athens County Transportation Director Jessie Schmitzer confirmed on Wednesday. The changes were made to keep staff and riders safe, and due to significant decreases in staffing because of the rising COVID-19 rates in Athens County.
“Once it’s safer, for both the riders and the drivers, to be operating at full capacity and with normal schedules again we’ll be ready to roll,” Schmitzer said. “The last thing we want to do is stop all services completely so we’re meeting in the middle, by keeping staff and community members as safe as we can while still operating some services.”
Schmitzer confirmed that ridership has also decreased during the course of the pandemic, a statistic echoed across the nation. She noted that her goal, as well as HAPCAP’s goal, is to keep the community safe but reaching their necessary destinations.
“If that means seeing some numbers go down, that’s fine with us,” Schmitzer said.
She noted that public transportation across the county has been experiencing some drastic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including obtaining and maintaining funding for programs in order to continue operations.
“The CARES Act passed in March included public transportation emergency funding and it has been nothing short of a lifeline across the US and for Athens Public Transit,” she said on Wednesday. “It has allowed us to continue operating, to implement onboard safety measures such as plexiglass between drivers and riders, to provide fare-free services, and to purchase sanitizing equipment and PPE. As we get closer to another stimulus bill passing in Congress, public transportation agencies nationwide are urging leaders in DC to include at least $32 billion for public transportation.”
If you or a loved one need assistance with transportation options during this pandemic please contact the Athens County Mobility Manager, Jessie Schmitzer, at jessie.schmitzer@hapcap.org or 740-767-4500.
For more information about transportation changes, or any of HAPCAP’s programs, please call Claire Gysegem, Public Relations Manager at (740) 767-4500 or email claire.gysegem@gmail.com.
