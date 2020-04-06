The City of Athens announces that Columbia Gas and contractor, R&R Pipeline will be performing pavement restoration on Terrace Drive from April 6, 2020 until April 10, 2020. The road may be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, at all other times one lane, two way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Emergency traffic will be permitted, access to residences will be provided. Residences are encouraged to avoid the area.

Questions or concerns may be directed to Michelle Day with Columbia Gas, 614-309-7576.

