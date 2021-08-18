The Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities will on Tuesday, Aug. 24, hold its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. at Beacon School located at 801 W. Union Street, Athens.
The Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities to meet Tuesday
