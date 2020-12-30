The Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau (ACCVB) Board of Trustees named a new executive director and thanked the outgoing director.
The new executive director is Boone Troyer. Troyer has been with the Visitors Bureau since 2018 as the partnership engagement manager where he gained valuable experience in tourism, political engagement, and working closely with state, local, and national partners.
“I am honored to be selected for this position. The challenges for the tourism industry will continue to be difficult through the pandemic," Troyer said. "However, I feel our staff is up to the challenge."
Paige Alost, the outgoing Executive Director, began in 2006, and resigned to accept the position of community and economic development educator at Central State University Extension. Under her leadership, the ACCVB developed partnerships with numerous programs including The 30 Mile Meal, Ohio’s Windy 9, and Brewed on the Bikeway.
