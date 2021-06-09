The Business Advisory Council for the Athens City School District will have their June meeting on June 21, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. This meeting will be held virtually and is open to the public- for more information please contact Allison Ricket at aricket@athenscsd.org
The Business Advisory Council of Athens City School District to meet June 21
-
- Updated
- 0
Trending Now
-
Warrant sweep results in 16 people being charged for drug offenses
-
Explosive meeting ends in second removal of Nelsonville Council Member Greg Smith
-
Area man charged and arraigned after weekend death in Athens
-
Members of Nelsonville government condemn Smith's 'they're dead' comment during meeting
-
Imler makes Trimble history
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.