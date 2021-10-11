Twelve companies are taking part in the 2021 Fall Job Fair scheduled to take place this Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Market on State in Athens. Bring your resume and dress to impress. The event is free and open to anyone interested.
The following companies are looking to hire:
- Bellisio Fooda
- Shrivers Hospice
- Quidel
- Fairfield by Marriott
- Hampton Inn
- Arby’s
- Rural Action
- Rumpke
- The Laurels
- Buckeye Community Services
- McDonald’s
- Personnel Plus
