In honor of former long-time superintendent, Herman Humphrey, The Plains Alumni Association is offering a $1,000 scholarship to any graduating 2021 senior who is a descendant of someone who once attended the old The Plains School (pre-1968). Application forms can be obtained in the AHS guidance office and must be turned in by the first Monday in April. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.