In honor of former long-time superintendent, Herman Humphrey, The Plains Alumni Association is offering a $1,000 scholarship to any graduating 2021 senior who is a descendant of someone who once attended the old The Plains School (pre-1968). Application forms can be obtained in the AHS guidance office and must be turned in by the first Monday in April.
Trending Now
-
Nelsonville City Council finds Smith to not be continuous resident; immediately suspends him as member
-
Pizza Cottage location to open in former Ruby Tuesday
-
One arrested in catalytic converter theft case; police say suspect sold $76,000 in converters
-
Three arrested in Coolville following drug trafficking investigation
-
Athens County Children Services announces new director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.