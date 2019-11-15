A woman involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 33 near Athens has since died of her injuries.
The State Highway Patrol reported that Frances C. Stover, 58, of The Plains died early Friday morning, four days after the crash.
The Patrol reported the crash took place Monday at about noon. Sara McGlumphy, of Belpre, had been driving on Route 33 west of East State Street when a "plastic tote and contents" fell from her vehicle and landed on the roadway.
Stover, driving in a separate vehicle, reportedly stopped in the right lane of the highway to retrieve those items.
Her vehicle was then struck in the rear by a 2016 Kenworth truck driven by Bryan Wilson, 51, of Albany, the Patrol reported.
Stover had been transported by Athens County EMS to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, then transported by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center.
She died Friday at 4:15 a.m., according to the Patrol. The crash remains under investigation.
