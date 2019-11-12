A crash involving a tractor-trailer striking a vehicle on Route 33 near Athens left a woman injured and sent to a Columbus hospital.
The crash took place Monday at about noon. A Belpre driver had been traveling on Route 33 when their vehicle “lost part of its cargo,” the State Highway Patrol reported.
Another driver, Frances Stover, 58, of The Plains, stopped in the right lane of the roadway to retrieve the unspecified items.
While she did so, Stover’s vehicle was reportedly struck in the rear by a 2016 Kenworth truck driven by Bryan Wilson, 51, of Albany.
Stover’s vehicle traveled off of Route 33 into a ditch. She was transported by Athens County EMS to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, then was later transported by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center.
There were no other injuries reported by the Patrol.
Several other agencies responded to the crash: the Athens Police Department, Athens County’s Ohio Department of Transportation garage and the Richland Area Volunteer Fire Department.
An eastbound lane of Route 33 was closed for three hours while responders attended to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
