East Union Street will be closed between North College Street and East Green Drive to allow the completion of a tunnel rehabilitation project. The project is expected to be completed in mid-August. A signed detour will be in place during the closure.
Commissioners Change Meeting
Athens County Board of Commissioners voted to change the scheduled July 4 meeting to July 5 during its meeting on Tuesday. The board meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
American Legion breakfast
NELSONVILLE — American Legion Post 229, at 11 September St., Nelsonville, will serve breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. The menu consists of sausage gravy, biscuits and home fries. Eat in, carry out or for in town delivery call (740) 753-9084.
City of Athens Offices to be Closed
Because of required generator maintenance, several office closures and outages will take place Thursday, according to the city of Athens. Due to the outage, phone calls and emails to all city departments will not be available Thursday. Police dispatch and the fire department will operate as normal.
These city offices will be closed: auditor, income tax department, council clerk’s office and The Government Channel, law director’s office and city prosecutor, municipal court, mayor, human resources and service-safety director. Athens Utilities Billing Department will be closed but bills can be paid at the box outside, online at invoicecloud.com/CityofAthens or by calling 844-798-0403.
