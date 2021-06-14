NELSONVILLE — Thom Williams, co-owner of TMCR Broadcasting LLC alongside his wife Marianne and career radio personality, is celebrating 50 years in the radio business on June 17, 2021. He has worked at 28 different stations across his 50 years with 22 of those spent in southeast Ohio.
Williams has spent time working at a laundry list of stations that follows:
- WKIP, WEOK, WSPK, WRNQ in Poughkeepsie, NY
- WBAZ, WKOT,WGHQ, WBPM, WTZA in Kingston, NY
- WGNY and WFMN in Newburgh, NY
- WOKO, WGNA, WPYX in Albany, NY
- WHVW in Hyde Park, NY
- WTRY in Troy, NY
- WBNR in Beacon, NY
- WSHZ in Rotterdam, NY
- WSHQ in Cobleskill, NY
- WRWD in Highland/Poughkeepsie, NY
- WBWZ in New Paltz, NY
- WXKX, WKYG, WADC in Parkersburg, WV
- WAIS, WSEO in Nelsonville, OH
- WATH, WXTQ in Athens, OH
- Capricorn Records in Nashville, TN
Williams is currently back in Nelsonville with his wife and two children Collin and Rylee who are also interested in the radio business.
Among his most interesting experiences, Williams has lived in a 23-foot camper that was placed on top of a car dealership until 222 new vehicles were sold, a feat that only took 63 days. Williams also has ridden circus elephants, entered a calf roping contest and was drug 20 feet, broadcast from the top of a 12 foot tall stack of mattresses, participated in eating contests, and broadcast from a wide array of county fairs from as far as New York and West Virginia to right here in Ohio.
Williams has spent time as a board member for various community organizations including the American Cancer Society and American Red Cross. He has worked with the MS Society, Susan G. Komen, Alzheimer’s Association, American Heart Association, and American Lung Association on top of spending over 20 years participating in the Athens County Relay for Life. As the son of a volunteer fireman, Williams has made it a priority to support volunteer fire and police organizations as well.
As a part of his anniversary celebration, WAIS/WSEO will be giving awy 50 prizes during the week and holding a special edition of his call-in show Viewpoint on 770 WAIS on June 17 from 9 to 10 a.m. The broadcast will also be held on WSEO Wild Country 107.1 FM. The station is encouraging anyone who has worked with, served with, or listened to him over the years to call-in and join the party.
The station can be streamed on wseofm.com or waisamradio.com with call-in numbers being 740-753-2154 or 1-800-540-2194.
When he was asked about what he loves most concerning radio, Williams responded, “The people who listen every day on the radio is what keeps me going. Knowing I sent them off to work or school with vital information, or just a smile on their face after I told a really bad joke.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.