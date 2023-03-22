The Athens County Engineer’s Office scheduled a bridge replacement on Athens County Road 49, also known as Joy Road, to start on March 27, weather permitting. The road will be closed approximately 200 feet from the intersection State Route 377, detour signs will be in place.
Contractors are anticipating the project be finished in mid-May. The engineer's office will notify everyone of any changes in the schedule.
Baileys Closed for Prescribed Burns
The Wayne National Forest plans to conduct prescribed burns in the Baileys Trail System Tuesday (March 21) and Wednesday (March 22). The trail was temporarily closed in anticipation of the burns on Monday (March 20).
Prescribed burns are dependent on weather conditions. If weather conditions are not favorable and the prescribed burns are canceled, the temporary closure will be lifted. If the prescribed burns are conducted as planned, the temporary closure may be in place for up to two or three weeks. This temporary closure is necessary for public and firefighter safety.
In the days after the prescribed burns, Forest Service staff will mitigated any hazards. When the area is declared safe to enter, the Baileys Trail System will reopen.
This announcement will be made on the trail's website and social media pages.
Job Fair Set for April 12
The 19th annual OhioMeansJobs Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12 at Athens Community Center, 701 E. State. St., Athens. The free event is open to the public.
For free resume or career services, contact (740) 797-1405.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.