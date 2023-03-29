Community Food Initiatives (CFI) will kick off its annual seed giveaway April 10, at all Athens County Public Library branches.
A selection of seed packets will be available free at each library branch starting April 10.
The giveaway is held in partnership with Athens County Public Libraries, and made possible through donations of seeds received from community members, local businesses and organizations, seed companies, and Jackson Area Ministries in Jackson.
To donate seeds for CFI’s seed giveaway, or to raise plant starts to donate for CFI’s plant-start giveaway, please contact Community Gardens Coordinator Raya Abner at gardens@communityfoodinitiatives.org.
Forest to Open Trails April 7
NELSONVILLE — On April 7, Wayne National Forest will kick off its next recreation season by welcoming riders of horses, mountain bikes, and off-highway vehicles back to its designated trail systems. Campgrounds will open on April 14.
Seasonal trail passes for off-highway vehicles can be purchased online through pay.gov beginning March 24, as well as from participating vendors and the district office buildings. Price options for off-highway vehicle trail passes include $35 for a seasonal pass and $20 for a 3-day pass.
Trail passes are not required for riding horses or mountain bikes.
Road Closed for Bridge Replacement
The Athens County Engineer’s Office scheduled a bridge replacement on County Road 49 — Joy Road — to start March 28, weather permitting. The road will be closed approximately 200 feet from the intersection Ohio 377, detour signs will be in place.
Contractors anticipate the project be finished mid-May. The engineer’s office will notify the public of any changes in the schedule.
