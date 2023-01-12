Children Services’ Monthly Board Meeting Scheduled
The Athens County Children Services Board will be holding its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, at 4 p.m. at 2099 East State Street, Suite A in Athens. For further information, please call Otis Crockron at (740) 592-3061.
Accessibility and Advocacy Committee of Commission on Disabilities Set to Meet Friday
{div}The Accessibility and Advocacy Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet in the Front Conference Room, first floor, of the City Building Friday, Jan. 13, at noon. The City Commission will meet Wednesday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the Conference Room at the Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. If an accommodation is needed to participate in any meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us. Masks are encouraged.{/div}
This Day in History
On this day, Jan. 12, 1915, The United States House of Representatives voted Down the Women’s Suffrage Bill, which would allow women the right to vote. The actual vote count was 204 against and 174 for this bill. Women’s Suffrage leaders such as Ann Howard Shaw and Carrie Chapman Catt stated they would continue to find for the right to cast a ballot. The right to vote was granted to women in 1920.
