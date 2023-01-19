The annual meeting of the AMHA Board of Commissioners will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at noon at the Prisley-Wells Commissioner Building located at 10 Hope Drive, Athens. Normally regular meetings are held every third Monday of each month.
Mammal Survival Activity Set for Friday
GLOUSTER — There will be a Mammal Survival Strategies activity Friday, Jan. 20, at the Burr Oak Lodge & Conference Center located at 10660 Burr Oak Lodge Road, Glouster, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Participants will meet in the lodge lobby to learn about the many different ways mammals native to Ohio fend for themselves during the harsh winter months.
For more information contact Park Naturalist, Julie Gee, at 740-767-3570.
Burr Oak Lodge & Conference Center overlooks Burr Oak Lake and is home to the Cardinal Dining Room and Bar.
This Day in History
On this day, Jan. 19, 1966, following the sudden death of Indian Premier Lal Bahadur Shastri eight days earlier, Indira Gandhi became prime minister of India. In doing so, she assumed the office first held by her father, Jawaharlal Nehru. Gandhi remained in that position until March of 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984, making her the second longest-serving Indian prime minister after her father.
