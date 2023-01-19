Rome Township Fiscal Officer Willard A. Dunfee has announced that the following persons were recently elected to the following offices:
Aaron McVey - Chairman of Rome TWP., Board of Trustees; John Young Jr.-Vice Chairman; and John Poston- Third Trustee.
Their twice-monthly meetings are scheduled to be held on the 2nd and 17th of every month at 5 p.m.
However, if these dates fall on a weekend, the meeting will be on the following Monday. The annual financial reports are complete and available at the Township Building.
For more information, contact Dunfee at 740-662-0717.
Solid Waste District Committee Meeting Set
LOGAN - The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District will hold a District Policy Committee Meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. at Scenic Hills Senior Center, 187 S. Spring Street. The Hocking and Athens Counties Planners will be make presentations about population growth and trends over the next 15 years.
This is a regular monthly meeting for the policy committee, which meets on the first Wednesday of the month. The public is welcome to give input on the new Solid Waste Management Plan. A copy of the agenda is available by contacting the office at ahswd@nelsonvilletv.com or 740-753-6885.
This Day in History
On this day, Jan. 21, 1998, Pope John Paul II visits Cuba. It was the first time in history that a Pope visited the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.