Athens County Auditor Jill Davidson reminds all dog owners that Tuesday, Jan. 31, is the last day to purchase 2023 dog licenses without a penalty.
The penalties are stiff for not purchasing your dog license on time. The cost to purchase a dog license will double after the deadline. This can be a significant burden for those dog owners that have multiple pets. The auditor does not have the authority to waive penalties for any reason after the deadline. Licensing your dog is required by state law.
Options for purchasing a license are: Online: www.doglicenses.us/OH/Athens This payment option is limited to Credit Card only and processing fees apply. Dog licenses can also be purchased in person at the County Auditor’s office and also the Athens County Dog Shelter. See Wednesday's edition of The Athens News for more details and an interview with Davidson.
Nelsonville Road Closure
The City of Nelsonville announces that Chestnut Street from DeSteiguer Street to Harper Street will be closed to traffic and no parking will be permitted from Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 25 The roadway is being closed to repair a sink in the roadway. Please avoid this area and use an alternate route.
This Day in History
On this day, Jan. 24, 1984, The Apple Macintosh computer went on sale. The "Mac" was the first commercially successful personal computer using a graphical user interface and a mouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.