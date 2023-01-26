Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named one of five finalists for the Associated Press’ Most Valuable Player Award when nominations were announced on Good Morning Football Wednesday morning. Burrow joins three other quarterbacks, Josh Allen (Buffalo), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia) and Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City) and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson as finalists for the award to be given out at the 12th Annual NFL Honors on Feb. 9.
Conservancy District Financial Statements Available
The financial statements of the Hocking Conservancy District and Margaret Creek Subdistrict are complete and are available for review at the office of the Hocking Conservancy District at 560 W. Union St., Athens.
Women’s Cancer Screenings in Athens County
In collaboration with OhioHealth Mobile Mammography, OU’s Women’s Health Clinic will offer same-day mammography at the Heritage Community Clinic, 16 West Green Dr. Athens, on Feb. 2, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Appointments are required and women should call 740-593-2432 or 1-800-844-2654 for an appointment.
Services offered include breast health education, PAP tests, breast and pelvic exams, and navigation through the continuum of care. Same-day mammography is available provided by OhioHealth Mobile Mammography onsite. The Breast and Cervical Cancer Project (BCCP) will be available for no-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic testing to qualified women who meet eligibility criteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.