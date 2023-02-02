The February meeting of Athens Friends and Newcomers (AFAN) will meet on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Athens Rec Center on State Street.
All women in the larger Athens area are invited to come. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. for a lasagna lunch. Cost IS $15 for the program and meal or $5 for just the program. The Valentine’s Day program will be “Give Your Love to the Birdies” by Teresa Caldwell, who will speak on Bluebirds.
Caldwell, who with her husband founded the Bluebird Society of Ohio, will tell how to attract, feed, and care for bluebirds. To attend, please RSVP by Sunday, Feb. 5, by email to janeknewton@gmail.com or calling Janet at 740-707-2800.
Scavenger Hunt Planned for Saturday
GLOUSTER — A Nonsense Nature Scavenger Hunt will take place Saturday at Burr Oak State Park, located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Road, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Participants will meet at the Nature Center and prepare to take part in an outdoor search for items that do not belong in nature. The person who finds the most items will win a prize.
For more information contact Park Naturalist, Julie Gee, at 740-767-3570.
This Day in History
On this day, Feb. 2, 1887, the first Groundhog Day was held in Punxsutawney, PA. Tradition states when the groundhog comes out of its hole at the end of hibernation and sees its shadow, it is said to portend six more weeks of winter weather. If it does not see its shadow spring is said to arrive early.
