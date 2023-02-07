Joe Burrow Foundation Launches “Do Good” Grants Application Program
CINCINNATI – The Joe Burrow Foundation (JBF) has launched a new grant application program called “Do Good” grants and will consider requests of up to $50,000. Project proposals must support the JBF mission in new and innovative ways. Specifically, the foundation is interested in supporting projects that develop new pathways for mental health protection and food insecurity that are sustainable and designed to have lasting impact. See story on Page B6
Athens City Commission on Disabilities Announces Three Meetings
The Accessibility and Advocacy Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet Friday, Feb. 10, at noon on the third floor of the City Building, city chambers room. The Outreach and Communications Committee will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the front conference room, first floor, of the City Building. The Commission will meet Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the conference room of the Athens Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. If an accommodation is needed in any meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.
This Day in History
On this day, Feb. 9, 1950 United States Senator Joseph McCarthy charged that the State Department was riddled with Communists. This was the beginning of "McCarthyism."
