The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is five cents lower this week at $3.204 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average price in South Central Ohio was $3.204 compared to $3.256 last week and $3.357 the week of February 22, 2022.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Athens last week was $3.298.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline dipped a penny from the previous week to $3.40. Lower demand for gas and fluctuating oil prices are the primary reasons the national average is stuck in neutral.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.
River City Players to Present Play First Weekend in March
MIDDLEPORT — The River City Players will be presenting the play, “The Hallelujah Girls” March 4 and 5 at the Farmers Bank Theatre located at the Blakeslee Center located at 100 Blakeslee Drive, Middleport.
The show will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5.
Co-written by The Golden Girls writer, Jamie Wooten, the play tells the comedic story of how a woman from Georgia enlists the help of her friends to convert an abandoned church into a spa.
To purchase tickets visit www.showclix.com and then search Middleport, Ohio in the location box.
This Day in History
On this day, Feb. 23, 1968, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 126–47 to impeach President Andrew Johnson, whose lenient Reconstruction policies regarding the South after the Civil War angered Radical Republicans in Congress.
