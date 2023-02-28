NELSONVILLE — A breakfast of pancakes, sausage links and scrambled eggs will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 229, 135 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville. Eat in, carry out or for in-town delivery, call 740-753-9084.
Scholar to Speak About Ulysses Grant
Civil War Scholar Frank Scaturro returns to Athens for his third talk to General Charles H. Grosvenor Civil War Round Table. It will be held at 7 p.m. March 6 at the Athens County Library Branch in Athens. Scaturro, a nationally known expert on Civil War history, will speak about Ulysses S. Grant and the many myths that surround his generalship and presidency.
The title of the talk indicates its provocative nature, “Grant vs. the Historians.” This presentation will provide new insights into Ulysses S. Grant’s presidency based on additional research since his earlier visits to the round table.
Ohio's Burn Ban in Effect
A ban of open burning is currently in effect in Ohio.
Ohio Revised Code prohibits outdoor open burning statewide in unincorporated areas during the months of March, April, May, October and November between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The ban includes burning yard waste, trash and debris, even in a proper burn barrel, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
During spring, wildfire danger is high before plants have turned green. Warm, windy weather also contribute to elevated fire risk.
