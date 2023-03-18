Athens Township will conduct the Spring 2023 cleanup of The Wolf Plains Cemetery, 236 Johnson Road and Union Hill Cemetery, 6936 SR 56 on April 3.
All disposable memorials, grave blankets, wreaths, plastic flowers etc. will be collected for disposal.
Anyone wishing to keep any memorial items is asked to please remove them by April 2.
Questions or comments can be directed to Trustees Ted Linscott, 740-707-5182 or Steve Pierson, 740-517-5467.
Final Scottish Dance Class of March is Saturday
There will be a Scottish dance class Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Athens Public Library, located at 30 Home Street.
The focus of this class will be on helping returning students become more comfortable with performing Scottish country dancing. If enough participants partake in this class, then they’ll be able to learn a new move called the, “reel of three.”
This will be the last class in March. The next scheduled class will be on April 15 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Athens Public Library. In April, these classes will revert back to learning the basics of Scottish dancing. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP instructor, Anna Hess, at anna@wetknee.com.
This Day in History
On this day, March 18, 1990, East Germany held its first and only free parliamentary election. The election was held between the peaceful revolution leading to the demise of the German Democratic Republic in 1989 and the German reunification in 1990.
