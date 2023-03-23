The SE Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, will distribute food for Athens County residents at the Athens County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to noon March 31. Fresh produce and other food items will be available for residents who qualify for state benefits or with incomes under 200% of Federal Poverty Guidelines.
The event is presented by CareSource, a nonprofit, managed care organization with over 2 million members.
To access food assistance a photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required. Pre-registration is required for this event. Visit freshtrak.com and enter your Athens County zip code.
For information, contact the SE Ohio Foodbank at (740) 385-6813. For information on all other HAPCAP programs, contact Valerie Addis at info@hapcap.org or (740) 767-4500.
Athens High School Chorus Concert Set
The Athens High School mixed chorus concert will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the school auditorium.
Pre-Easter Prayer Breakfast Set
ALBANY — The Airline Church of Christ, Albany, will have a special pre-Easter Prayer Breakfast this Saturday morning, March 25, at 8:30 a.m.
The event will be held at the church at 4477 St. Rt. 681, four miles northwest of Albany. Special speaker for the breakfast will be Terry Holbert, minister of the Bridge St. Church of Christ in Chillicothe. Holbert also teaches school at Logan Elm High School and is the head football coach there as well. Everyone is invited to attend. For additional information you can call minister Willard Love at 698-7041.
