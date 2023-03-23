MIDDLEPORT — The Meigs County Lincoln Day Dinner is set for April 13 at the Blakeslee Center, 100 Blakeslee Drive, Middleport.
The dinner is set for 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. and the keynote speaker will be Sharon Kennedy, chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.
For information and to obtain tickets to the event, which are priced at $30, you can either contact Sandy Iannarelli at (740) 541-0735 or Judy Sisson at (740) 992-2076.
Burr Oak Hike Planned
GLOUSTER — A hike will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Burr Oak State Park, 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Road.
This two-mile hike's destination is to Buckeye Cave, a sandstone rock access at the park. Advanced registration is required for this outing. To register, contact Park Naturalist, Julie Gee, by emailing her at Julie.gee@dnr.ohio.gov.
Funding Fair Set for Sewer Project
The Athens County Water and Sewer District is hosting a Funding Fair for the residents in Contracts A, D, and Phase 5 of the Route 50 Sanitary Sewer Project.
The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Athens Public Library, 30 Home St.
If you are part of Contracts B, C or E and have not yet connected, this fair may be helpful to you as well. Another funding fair will be held later for residents in Phase 6, 7 and Elliotsville.
Representatives from the USDA, Athens City-County Health Department, Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, and the Athens County Water and Sewer District will be attending. Applications for each funding stream will be available at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.