Ohioans Wagered More Than $1.1B on Sports Betting in January
COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohioans wagered more than $1.1 billion on sports betting in January, the first month sports gambling was legal in the state.
The Ohio Casino Control Commission released the data Tuesday, noting the bets resulted in $208.9 million in revenue for sportsbooks across the state.
The vast majority of wagers were placed online, officials said, with 16 operators accounting for $205 million in revenue. Ohio’s 14 in-person, retail sportsbooks reported $3.2 million in revenue, while the state's four casinos showed $86 million in gaming revenues for January.
The state taxes sports gambling revenue at 10%.
Overall, Ohioans scored more than $883.6 million in winnings, according to the data.
Scottish Dance Class Planned
A Scottish dance class is scheduled to take place Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. at the Athens Public Library located at 30 Home Street.
According to instructor, Anna Hess, the focus of the lesson will be on Strathspeys. Named after an area in the central highlands of Scotland, Strathspeys are a traditional type of Scottish slow dancing that involves four-five couples.
CFI Outreach Event Set for Saturday
GLOUSTER - A Community Food Initiatives (CFI) Outreach Event will be happening Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the Glouster Public Library located at 20 Toledo Street.
The goal of this event is to inspire an appreciation for gardening in participants by offering them a workshop on seed starting. Attendees will also learn about the CFI Veggie Van-a donation-based traveling farm stand that delivers fresh vegetables to rural areas in Southeast Ohio.
For more information on this event call, 740-737-6034.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.