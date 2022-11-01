Athens Mayor Steve Patterson and the chairperson of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities Davey McNelly will present the Eighth Annual Athena Award Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at ARTS/West, 132 West State Street. A reception with food and beverages will follow the ceremony.
The event will be live streamed to the City of Athens Facebook page and uploaded the next day to YouTube and to the City’s website.
The Award, the only one given by the city, was created by the Commission on Disabilities to recognize the person or organization providing exceptional service to people living with disabilities in the greater Athens community.
O’Bleness Hospital Guild Annual Meeting Set for Monday
The annual meeting of the Guild of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital will be held on Nov. 7 from 10-11 a.m. at the hospital, 55 Hospital Drive, in lower-level conference room 8.
The Guild will provide a summary of the projects and programs they supported in the last year, as well as an update on their future fundraising events and hospital support initiatives. The public is welcome to join.
For questions or information please contact Tara Gilts, philanthropy advisor, at (740) 566-4539.
This Day in History
On this day, Nov. 1, 1993, The Maastricht Treaty entered into force, thereby establishing the European Union.
