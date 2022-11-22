{div class=”title font-18 font-weight-bold mb-10”}Nelsonville Announces Thanksgiving Closing of City Offices{/div}
{div class=”title font-18 font-weight-bold mb-10”}NELSONVILLE — The City of Nelsonville announces that all city offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. City offices will re-open for business on Monday, Nov. 28, for regular business hours.
Women’s Cancer Screenings Set for Dec. 1
Through its Women’s Health Clinic, the Ohio University Heritage Community Clinic has long provided women’s cancer screening clinics throughout southeastern Ohio as part of its mission to improve women’s health in the region.
In collaboration with OhioHealth Mobile Mammography, OU’s Women’s Health Clinic will offer same-day mammography at the Heritage Community Clinic, 16 West Green Dr. Athens, on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Appointments are required and women should call 740-593-2432 or 1-800-844-2654 for an appointment. See story on Page A5.This Day in History{/div}
{div class=”title font-18 font-weight-bold mb-10”}On this day, Nov. 22, 1963, U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in what was considered the most notorious political murder in recent American history. Kennedy, the 35th U.S. president (1961–63), was shot and killed in Dallas, Texas, while riding in an open car. Then Texas Governor, John Connally was riding in the presidential limousine at the time of the shooting and was seriously wounded.{/div}
