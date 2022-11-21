AAA Predicts Nearly 55 million American to Travel during Holiday Weekend
AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. This is a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000. See full story on Page A5.
Nelsonville/York Christmas Basket Applications Available Starting Friday
The 2022 Nelsonville/ York Christmas Basket applications will be available at the Nelsonville Fire Department or Water Department and online starting Friday, Nov. 25. To apply online go to https://tinyurl.com/y3wcpc4v, to safely complete and submit an application. You can also scan the posted QR code to access the site on a smartphone.
Anyone applying IS NOT guaranteed to receive a Christmas Basket. All applicants MUST BE RESIDENTS OF NELSONVILLE OR YORK TOWNSHIP. Applications will be available starting Friday, Nov. 25. Applications must be submitted by Saturday, Dec. 10. Baskets are scheduled to be delivered on Saturday, Dec. 17, starting at 8 a.m.
Buckeye Hills - Regional Advisory Council December Meeting Set
MARIETTA - The Regional Advisory Council will meet on Friday, Dec. 9, starting at 11 a.m. in the Buckeye Hills office at 1400 Pike Street in Marietta. This will be their last meeting for 2022.
