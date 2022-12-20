Troy Township will hold their regular monthly meeting on Friday, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m. at the Township Building. It will be followed by the township’s yearly organizational meeting immediately after the regular session.
Trimble Township Special Meeting Planned for Tonight
Trimble Township will hold a special meeting today, Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. to discuss township employment applications and the purchase of a truck plow.
This Day in History
On this day, Dec. 20, 1802, the Louisiana Purchase was completed as the United States was officially handed over the territory of Louisiana by the French. The French had regained control of the territory that spans over 15 present-day states and two Canadian territories in 1800. In 1762, Spain had taken over the territory.
As the United States spread across the Appalachians, the Mississippi River became an increasingly important conduit for the produce of America’s West (which at that time referred to the land between the Appalachians and the Mississippi). Since 1762, Spain had owned the territory of Louisiana, which included 828,000 square miles. The territory made up all or part of fifteen modern U.S. states between the Mississippi River and the Rocky Mountains. The Pinckney treaty of 1795 had resolved friction between Spain and the United States over the right to navigate the Mississippi and the right for Americans to transfer their goods to ocean-going vessels at New Orleans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.