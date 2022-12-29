There will be a special Athens County Commissioners meeting on Friday, Dec. 30, at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room at 15 S. Court Street. The purpose of this meeting is to adopt the 2023 budget.
OU Football Squad Set In Arizona for Bowl Game
The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl will be the only bowl game out of 41 that will not be televised traditionally. Instead, you will be forced to watch the Dec. 30 game on a litany of Barstool Sports platforms on the internet.
While it may seem to be an annoyance, it’s not actually that difficult to access the game. The main place to stream the game will be at Barstoolsports.com but it will also be shown on various other platforms like Twitter, Facebook, etc. as it’s intended to be broadcasted to the masses online.
The game is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday. Athens Messenger Sports Editor Eric Decker will have complete coverage of the game and the events leading up to it from the Grand Canyon State on our website, www.athensmessenger.com
This Day in History
On this day, Dec. 29, 1845, the annexation of the Republic of Texas by the United States, was approved by the U.S. Congress, thus paving the way for the Lone Star State to become the 28th state in the country. The approval sparked the Mexican War because land between the Rio Grande and the Nueces River was disputed territory. Following the annexation, Mexico broke diplomatic ties with the United States. When the United States purchased Louisiana from France in 1803, American authorities insisted the agreement also include Texas.
