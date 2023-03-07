The Athens Community Center located at 701 E. State Street, the Wee Wigglers program will be happening Friday from 11 a.m. until noon.
Designed for kids ages 18 month-4, Wee Wigglers is an interactive play program structured to help preschool children develop socially, emotionally and physically.
This program happens every Friday until school lets out. The cost for occasionally dropping-in is $4. However, for $52, children can enjoy 15 visits.Parents are encouraged to take part in this interactive play session, which is always be supervised by 1-2 staff persons.
For more information on the Wee Wigglers program call, 740-592-3325.
Reptiles Rock Event Planned for Friday
A program entitled “Reptiles Rock” will be happening Friday at Burr Oak State Park located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Road in Glouster, from 4 p.m.-5 p.m.
After meeting in the Burr Oak Lodge lobby, participants will learn more about what makes reptiles native to Southeaster Ohio unique, as well as get a visit from a very special guest.
This event will be hosted by Park Naturalist, Julie Gee. For more information on the “Reptiles Rock” activity call 740-767-3570.
{div dir=”ltr”}Spring Cleanup at Bates Cemetery Announced{/div}
{div dir=”ltr”}The trustees of the Bates Cemetery Association request that persons wishing to keep family grave decorations remove them by March 15 in preparation for the mowing season.{/div}
