Athens County Clerk of Courts Title Office will be closed now through April 29 as it moves to its new location at 936 E. State St., Athens.
The Title Office will reopen for business at its new location at 8 a.m. May 1.
Register for Learn to Fish at Workshop
The Athens Soil and Water Conservation District, the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the Athens County Planner will host a Learning to Fish Workshop on April 29 at Athens County Jobs and Family Services Offices, 13183 State Route 13, Millfield.
The event is for youth and adults, starting at age 9 years, who have no experience or very little experience with fishing, but would like to learn the basics. Youth under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Pre-registration is required and the deadline to register is noon April 28. In case of rain, the event will be postponed to a later date.
Participants will learn about fishing gear, how to bait, cast, capture, and release fish as well as fish habitat and the Ohio rules and fishing regulations. At the conclusion of the learning stations, participants will receive a free fishing pole and be treated to a picnic lunch.
For information or to register, call (740) 797-9686, extension 6282.
Nelsonville-York City Schools Get $122K
NELSONVILLE - Nelsonville-York City Schools District received $122,133 in funds from Ohio's K-12 School Safety Grant Program.
Nelsonville-York High School received $22,133, while Nelsonville-York Junior High School received $100,000.
The funds will supports physical safety and security upgrades.
