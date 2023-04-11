Due to decreasing community spread of COVID and higher immunity in communities, OhioHealth will end the masking requirement for asymptomatic individuals in all hospitals, outpatient care centers and physician offices beginning April 14.
Masking may be required for visitors based on specific patient situations, such as when a patient is in isolation. Masks are also recommended for visitors if they are experiencing any respiratory symptoms.
Masks will continue to be made available for those who wish to wear them.
Roads Closed in County, City of Athens
Athens County Engineer’s Office and City of Athens announced several road closures related to infrastructure repairs.
In Athens County, a culvert on County Road 3 (Dowler Ridge Road) is being replaced between the intersections of Waterloo Township Road 262 (Grass Run Road) and Waterloo Township Road 261 (Hamley Short Cut Road). The road will be closed now until 9 a.m. Friday.
City of Athens announced that North Shafer Street will be open to local and business traffic only, between West Washington Street and West State Street. The restrictions are expected to be in place through the week.
International Excavating of Ohio LLL is replacing a storm tunnel in the area.
American Legion Breakfast Planned Saturday
NELSONVILLE — A breakfast of sausage gravy, biscuits and home fries will be served from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday at the Nelsonville American Legion Post 229. Eat in, carry out or for in town delivery call 740-753-9084.
