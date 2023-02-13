GLOUSTER — Parent/Teacher Conferences will be held at Trimble High School from 2:45-9:15 p.m. Thursday.
To schedule an appointment, call the school at (740) 767-3434. Parents and guardians also may email the teachers directly.
Walk-ins are always welcome.
Beacon School to Host Ribbon-Cutting
Beacon School will host an appreciation party and sensory room ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Feb. 24 at the school, 801 W. Union St., Athens.
Join the school in thanking VFW Post 9893, in Albany, for organizing the Polar Bear Plunge. The event is also the official unveiling of the renovated sensory rooms, a project funded with the proceeds from the 2022 plunge.
Nelsonville-York Schools to Hold Pre-K, Kindergarten Registration
Nelsonville-York Preschool and Kindergarten registration will be held March 14-16.
Preschool children must be 4 years of age by Aug. 1, while kindergarten children must be 5 years of age by Aug. 1.
The following items must be brought to registration: birth certificate or certified copy, child’s immunization record, proof of residency (utility bill, property tax bill, lease agreement, etc.), parent photo identification, custody papers if applicable, child’s Social Security Card.
Parents registering for preschool must also bring proof of income.
Children do no need to attend the registration appointment.
To register, make an appointment by calling (740) 753-5145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.