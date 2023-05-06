Athens Friends and Newcomers (AFAN) will hold their monthly meeting and program at 6 p.m. May 11, with registration starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Athens Recreation Center.
Dr. Matthew Talbert, who started the Ohio University New Horizons Band for adults ages 50 and older, will be the guest speaker. Also the new AFAN board members will be installed. There are no meetings through the summer months.
To attend this dinner meeting, register by emailing janeknewton@gmail.com or calling Janet at (740) 707-2800 by May 7.
Culvert Replacement on Salem Road
Athens County Engineer’s Office plans to continue culvert replacements on Salem Road.
The culvert is located at 10891 Salem Road, .37 miles south of Lemaster Road intersection. The road will be closed in that area from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Recently, the engineer’s office closed parts of Salem Road for culvert replacements on Thursday and Friday.
Changes to Athens Public Transit
Athens Public Transit (APT), a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, announces two upcoming service changes in May.
Effective May 8, Line 7 to Albany and Nelsonville will begin running hour loops to both areas. Effective May 13, Saturday service will resume with full service, according to a press release.
Saturday schedule:
Line 2 — 8:23 a.m.-3:23 p.m.
Line 3 — 7:48 a.m.--10 p.m.
Line 4 — 7:45 a.m.-9:45 p.m.
Line 5 — 8:20 a.m.-3:26 p.m.
Line 6 — 8:57 a.m.-3:57 p.m.
Line 7A/N (Hour loops) — 8:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m.
For information on APT, or other HAPCAP programs, visit www.hapcap.org.
