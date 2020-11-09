1. COVID-19: Numbers across the state continue to rise, including in Athens County. There are now 1,492 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and now four deaths in the county. Currently, there are 256 known active cases and 1,232 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. Statewide, there are 254,974 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 5,524 deaths.
2. Veteran’s Day: Although most events have been cancelled, Wednesday, Nov. 11 is Veteran’s Day. Find a way to celebrate veterans through a donation to a veterans organization, laying flags on veterans graves, or find another way to be creative about this year’s celebration.
3. City parking changes: The Athens City Council voted to suspend uptown parking fees for on-street spots after 5 p.m. from Dec. 13, through midnight on Jan. 2, 2021. The goal is to stimulate holiday shopping. The 24-hour parking enforcement will also be suspended for Dec. 15 through Jan. 5, 2021.
