1. Gun Hunting Season — Gun hunting season begins Saturday, Nov. 21 and will continue through Dec. 7. Because of this season, the Baileys Trail System has closed to bikers for the duration.
2. Messenger publishing — The Athens Messenger will have a modified printing schedule the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 26. The Messenger’s Thanksgiving edition will be printed for subscribers to read Wednesday, Nov. 25.
3. APT schedule change — Starting Saturday, Nov. 21, the Athens Public Transit line from Albany to Nelsonville (line 7) will run once every two hours rather than once per hour, and there will be reduced service on lines 3, 4 and 6. The lines will end at 5 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively.
