Athens Township Trustees and Athens County Engineer's Office announced information about several road closures.
The township trustees has postponed a road closure scheduled for Bittersweet Lane due to inclement weather. On Friday, the trustees announced they planned to close the road to replace a spillway culvert during the work.
It will be rescheduled at a later date.
The Engineer’s Office closed Salem Road, .12 miles south of the Lemaster Road intersection (near address of 11135 Salem Rd). The
This closure began Monday and will remain until Wednesday or Thursday. The agency will post to social media when the end date is known.
Trails Celebration to be Held
CHAUNCEY — Community Trails Celebration will be held from 2-5 p.m. May 20 at Chauncey Community Park, 8433 W. Bailey Road.
The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration featuring music, food and fun.
A group trial ride will be held at 11 a.m. at the Chauncey-Dover Park Trailhead to the Baileys Trail System. All skill levels are welcome to this two- to three-hour mountain bike ride.
Activities from 2-5 p.m. include music by Athens Blue Combo, kids games with Solid Ground Farm and Community Food Initiatives, a community art project with Passion Works and a a guided nature hike with the Wayne National Forest, bike demonstrations and more.
The event is sponsored by the Village of Chauncey and the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia.
Veterans Town Hall Set
Athens County Veterans Service Office will hold a community town hall from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 16 in the Athens Community Center, room A.
The service office invited all veterans and community members to learn more about veterans' benefits.
