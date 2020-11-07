1. The Presidential Election: Results are still coming in as Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia face international scrutiny for election tampering allegations. These states may not have results until the certified results are released at the end of November.
2. COVID-19: Numbers across the state continue to rise, including in Athens County. There are now 1,452 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and now four deaths in the county, up from two. Currently, there are 266 known active cases and 1,182 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. Statewide, there are 240,178 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 5,494 deaths.
3. Blood drives: As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the country, blood donation numbers are down. The Red Cross reports a traditional slump in donations during the holiday season, and are renewing the call for donations. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
