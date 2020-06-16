The Nelsonville Division of Fire is selling 100 VIP tickets for the 2020 "Thunder In The Valley" fireworks spectacular. VIP vehicle parking passes can be purchased for $10 at the Nelsonville Fire Department starting Tuesday, June 16, 2020. There will not be any walk-in VIP passes this year.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, vehicle parking on the Hocking College campus is limited to every other parking spot. Additionally, there will be no food vendors, bleachers, picnic tables, or restrooms/porta-potties available for spectators. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs and to practice social distancing and use face coverings.
More information will be released as the event draws nearer. Questions can be addressed to the Nelsonville Fire Department at thunder@cityofnelsonville.com or (740) 753-1244.
