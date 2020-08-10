Residents in Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District can bring their old tires on Saturday, Aug. 15 to the Tire Recycling Collection Event, located at the Hocking County Fairgrounds, 100 N. Homer Ave., Logan, Ohio from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Limit 10 tires per trip, per vehicle. Space is limited, First come First Serve.

Tires will be accepted and a donation is suggested: cash or check only (no credit or debit cards).

No tires will be accepted from tire shops, dealers, or repair shops.

For more information about this event please call the Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District at 740-753-6885.

