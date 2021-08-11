O’Bleness is hosting tobacco cessation classes to help participants on their health journey.
In a six week program, participants will learn a positive approach to becoming a non-tobacco user, strategies to recover from tobacco addiction, the barriers to tobacco cessation, the health benefits of choosing a tobacco-free lifestyle, nicotine-replacement options, and motivational exercises and techniques for stress management.
Virtual and in-person offerings are available beginning Aug. 17 (in-person) and Oct. 6 (via Zoom).
To register or for more information, call (740) 592.9457 or email Kathy.Partusch@ohiohealth.com or Megan.Beatty@ohiohealth.com.
